Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.64.

AAV opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2263212 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

