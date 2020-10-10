Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agenus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

AGEN stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Agenus has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Agenus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agenus by 39.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Agenus by 137.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

