Airea (LON:AIEA) Shares Up 7.4%

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 16,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 21,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 million and a P/E ratio of 19.20.

Get Airea alerts:

Airea (LON:AIEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Airea (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Airea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.