Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of ALDX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

