Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

NYSE:BABA opened at $299.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a market cap of $810.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $164.09 and a 52 week high of $302.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

