Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 378,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Alkermes by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alkermes by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

