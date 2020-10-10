Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNA. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

