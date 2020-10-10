Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 62,731 Shares

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

