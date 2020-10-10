Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $8.43. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 2,381 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATEC. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $44,912.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 657,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,660 shares of company stock valued at $617,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $622.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

