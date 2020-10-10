Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ALTG stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

