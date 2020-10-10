Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider David L. Simon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $103,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,094,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,729 shares of company stock worth $16,823,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.