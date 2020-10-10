Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,203.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,751.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

