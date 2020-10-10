Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,751.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

