Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $56.53. 701,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 564,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,978,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ambarella by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

