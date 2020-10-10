Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of AMTB opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

