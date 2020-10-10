American Express (NYSE:AXP) Lowered to Neutral at 140166

140166 lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXP. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

NYSE AXP opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

