American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

