American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.