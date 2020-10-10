American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $148,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT opened at $244.68 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.