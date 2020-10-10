Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.38.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.70 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

