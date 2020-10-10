Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $126,853.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,490 shares of company stock worth $381,317. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.