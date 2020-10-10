Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 68.75.

Amplifon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

