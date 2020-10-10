Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

AMYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amryt Pharma

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

