Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.53. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.76 million. Research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

