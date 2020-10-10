Analysts Anticipate Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.