Analysts Expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.96. Chubb reported earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.60.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $1,394,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

