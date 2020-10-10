Analysts Expect Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

KOR opened at $2.87 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

