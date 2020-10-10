Analysts Expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.77). Sabre reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 340.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $75,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.3% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.