Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.54. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $32,200,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in The Western Union by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 533,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $8,789,000.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

