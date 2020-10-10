Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferguson Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

