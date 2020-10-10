Analysts Offer Predictions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$539.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$505.64 million.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

RBA opened at C$84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$37.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.45%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

