Analysts Set Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) PT at GBX 299.75

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 299.75 ($3.92).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AML. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $918.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 635.88 ($8.31).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

