Analysts Set Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) PT at $7.00

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 427.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at $57,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 149.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 89.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 484.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSMX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

