Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Price Target at $105.73

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $831,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $411,082,572.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of -196.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

