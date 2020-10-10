Analysts Set Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) PT at $4.13

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

PTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

