Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANDE. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. National Securities began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $647.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

