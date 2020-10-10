Anglo American plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

