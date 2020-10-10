Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £9,295 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,145.56).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,923 ($25.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,717.60. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

