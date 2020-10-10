ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

ANIP stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $80.87.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

