ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.11. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.