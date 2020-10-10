Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRS. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 167,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,979,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 350,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

