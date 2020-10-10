Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $294.41 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

