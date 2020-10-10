Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $167,370,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,407,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $209.19 on Friday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

