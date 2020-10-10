Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AON were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,370,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,407,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in AON by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

NYSE:AON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

