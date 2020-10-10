Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.65. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

