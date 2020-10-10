Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total transaction of $18,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET opened at $227.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average of $215.59. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arista Networks by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

