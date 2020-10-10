Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Up 0.1%

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 107.66 ($1.41). 24,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 106,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 26.83. The firm has a market cap of $147.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

