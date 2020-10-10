Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.66. 781,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 533,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 129,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 258,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

