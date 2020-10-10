Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.46 million and a P/E ratio of -25.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

