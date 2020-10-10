Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) were down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 596,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 204,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile (NASDAQ:APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

